Baku. 2 April. REPORT.AZ/ Government of Japan has decided to hold G20 summit in Osaka, on June 28-29 of next year.

Report informs citing the TASS, the Chief Cabinet Secretary of Japan Yoshihide Suga said at a press conference in Tokyo.

"As for the G20 summit in Osaka, we studied the schedule of meetings and major events at the international level and in our country and decided to hold it from 28 to 29 June”, Suga said.