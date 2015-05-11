One killed and four injured in shooting in Ohio

Baku. 11 May. REPORT.AZ/ At least one person was killed and four others injured in a shooting in Ohio, Report informs referring to RIA Novosti, the incident occurred in the city of Cleveland. Unknown attacker opened fire, wounding five people.

All the victims were taken to the medical center.Three of them are in critical condition, including a pregnant woman.Another woman was wounded in the arm, her condition is stable.

One of the victims died in hospital.

The police is investigating. The motives of the attacker, as his identity is unknown.