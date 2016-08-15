One person injured in axe and shooting attack in Cologne

Baku. 15 August. REPORT.AZ/ One person was injured in a knife and shooting attack in Cologne city center in the early hours of Monday.

Report informs, this information was reported by German newspaper Express, adding that two suspects were on the run.

The paper said several people had told the police shortly before 4 a.m. (0200 GMT) that three or four people seemed to be having problems with another man. Eyewitnesses reported seeing men attacking each other with axes, Express said on its website.

A man who sustained a stab wound tried to flee in his car but other men shot at him, though they only hit the car.

Two possible perpetrators were later stopped by police. The motive for the attack is unknown, the newspaper reported