Baku. 18 September. REPORT.AZ/ Police have identified one of the suspects of the London Tube bombing as 21-year-old Syrian refugee Yahyah Farroukh.

Report informs citing the TASS, the arrest took place at midnight Saturday in Hounslow, West London.

Notably, on September 15 homemade explosive device was detonated at Parsons Green station, west of London. 30 people injured.

The ISIS took responsibility for the terrorist act.