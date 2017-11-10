One of KRG ministers in northern Iraq leaves the region

Baku. 10 November. REPORT.AZ/ Minister of Natural Resources of Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Ashti Hawrami left Erbil for United Kingdom.

Report informs referring to Haber7 lawmaker of regional parliament representing Sulaymaniyah city Ali Heme Salih posted on his social media account.

A day before Iraqi Civil Aviation cancelled international flights to Erbil and Sulaymaniyah, Ashti Hawrami left the region. He is currently in London,” posted lawmaker.

But neither Ashti Hawrami nor the ministry headed by him gave statement regarding his visit to UK.

Central Iraqi government cancelled international flights from two airports in the region, September 29.