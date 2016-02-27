One of Hezbollah leaders killed in Syria

Baku. 27 February. REPORT.AZ/ One of Lebanese Hezbollah field commanders Ali Ahmad Fayyad has been killed during battle in Aleppo, in northern Syria.

Report informs citing Anadolu Agency, Fayyad killed in the village of Khanasser.

Notably, last week fierce battles occurred in this region between Assad regime forces and the IS. Hezbollah volunteers actively contributes to the Assad regime.

Notably, Khanasser village locates on eastern land route to Aleppo.