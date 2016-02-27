 Top
    Close photo mode

    One of Hezbollah leaders killed in Syria

    Ali Ahmad Fayyad killed during battle in Aleppo

    Baku. 27 February. REPORT.AZ/ One of Lebanese Hezbollah field commanders Ali Ahmad Fayyad has been killed during battle in Aleppo, in northern Syria.

    Report informs citing Anadolu Agency, Fayyad killed in the village of Khanasser.

    Notably, last week fierce battles occurred in this region between Assad regime forces and the IS. Hezbollah volunteers actively contributes to the Assad regime.

    Notably, Khanasser village locates on eastern land route to Aleppo. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi