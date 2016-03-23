 Top
    Close photo mode

    One more high-ranking Iranian serviceman killed in Syria

    Iran's ABNA Agency reports Mohsen Mandeni killed in clashes with Syrian opposition

    Baku. 23 March. REPORT.AZ/ Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps ('Sepah') Commander Lieutenant Colonel Mohsen Mandeni killed in Syria.

    Report informs citing Anadolu, Iran's ABNA Agency reports the serviceman killed in clashes with Syrian opposition.

    M.Mandeni will be buried in Sepi region of Fars province on March 24.

    Notably, in the last month, 15 'Sepah' servicemen, including Major General Hassan Ali Shamsabadi and Colonel Hamza Kazemi have been killed in Syria. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi