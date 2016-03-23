One more high-ranking Iranian serviceman killed in Syria

Baku. 23 March. REPORT.AZ/ Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps ('Sepah') Commander Lieutenant Colonel Mohsen Mandeni killed in Syria.

Report informs citing Anadolu, Iran's ABNA Agency reports the serviceman killed in clashes with Syrian opposition.

M.Mandeni will be buried in Sepi region of Fars province on March 24.

Notably, in the last month, 15 'Sepah' servicemen, including Major General Hassan Ali Shamsabadi and Colonel Hamza Kazemi have been killed in Syria.