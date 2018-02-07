 Top
    One more earthquake hits Taiwan

    5 killed, 254 injured in a night before mainshock© AP

    Baku. 7 February. REPORT.AZ/ A new earthquake of magnitude 5.0 occurred near the eastern coast of Taiwan.

    Report informs referring to the RIA Novosti, said the Chinese Seismological Center (CSC).

    Notably, as a result of earthquake occurred a night before, five people were killed, another 254 injured, 88 people reported missing.

    More than 1,300 specialists take part in the rescue operation, including military, medical service, rescuers, firemen, and police officers.

