Top

One killed as oil tanker catches fire off Hong Kong

One killed as oil tanker catches fire off Hong Kong

Baku. 8 January. REPORT.AZ/ An oil tanker caught fire in Hong Kong’s southern waters on Tuesday, killing one crew member while at least 21 were rescued, police said, with witnesses reporting a loud blast that shook windows several kilometres away.

Report informs citing Reuters that rescue operations were going on about one nautical mile south of Lamma Island.

“There are still some crew that haven’t been saved,” a police spokeswoman told Reuters. She was not immediately able to provide more details including the name of the tanker, or its size.

If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.
Linkedin
Subscribe to our Linkedin channel

This post is also available in other languages:

Last added

Latest news



Orphus sistemi
facebook
Subscribe to the page on Facebook and keep abreast of all interesting and relevant news
Thanks, I already like it!