One in three young people in Britain suffering mental health troubles

Baku. 18 October. REPORT.AZ/ Britain's Action for Children charity organization held a large-scale survey among teens, Report informs citing The Guardian.

One in three young people is suffering from mental troubles such as depression, negative feelings or inability to focus, a survey of more than 5,500 British teenagers has found.

Of the 5,555 people aged between 13 and 15 from across the UK who answered the charity Action for Children’s survey, 1,840 were found to have an issue.

The most common problems experienced were feeling depressed or anxious, displaying restless sleep and an inability to shake off negative feelings, even with the help of family and friends. Others said they found it hard to “get going”, could not focus on what they were doing or felt that everything was “an effort”.

Pressure arising from school work and social media can be too much for young people and help explain the high prevalence of mental health problems among them, said Julie Bentley, Action for Children’s chief executive. “Young people are increasingly concerned about their futures as they become more aware of the political environment around them,” she said. “Many are dealing with the intense pressure of school work, others are experiencing problems at home.

“Add in navigating an increasingly complex 24/7 world with constant stimulation from social media and things often become too much for young people to handle.”