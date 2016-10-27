Oldest of Japanese imperial family dies

Baku. 27 October. REPORT.AZ/ Uncle of Japanese Emperor Akihito, oldest member of imperial family Prince Mikasa passed away today at age 101.

Report informs referring to Japanese mass media, Imperial Household Agency said.

Mikasa was suffering from series of health issues including heart problem. Mikasa was hospitalized in May for treatment of pneumonia and also had pacemaker implanted in late June.

Prince Mikasa was youngest brother of current emperor’s father and fifth in the line of succession to the Japanese throne.