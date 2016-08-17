 Top
    Oil tanker 'hijacked off Malaysia'

    Its cargo is reportedly worth about 1.57m ringgit ($392,795)

    Baku. 17 August. REPORT.AZ/ A Malaysian oil tanker carrying 900,000 litres of diesel has been hijacked and taken to Indonesian waters.

    Report informs citing Ria Novosti, Malaysian maritime officials say.

    The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) said the Vier Harmoni was believed to have been taken in waters off Kuantan port.

    The MMEA's director tweeted that the ship was now believed to be off the Indonesian island of Batam.

    Its cargo is reportedly worth about 1.57m ringgit ($392,795; £300,000).

