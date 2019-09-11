OIC to hold emergency meeting after Netanyahu statement

The Organization of Islamic cooperation (OIC) will hold an emergency meeting of Foreign Ministers on the statement of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who announced that the Israeli government intends to extend the sovereignty of Tel Aviv in the Jordan valley, Report informs citing the official website of the organziation.

"Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Dr. Yousef bin Ahmad al- Othaimeen confirmed that the organization will hold an extraordinary meeting at the level of Foreign Ministers at the request of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to discuss this serious Israeli escalation and take urgent political and legal measures in order to respond to this aggressive position of Israel and unite the efforts of Islamic States," the document says.

The OIC also strongly condemned the intention of the Israeli Prime Minister. The organization considers the statement "a new attack on the rights of the Palestinian people and a flagrant violation of the UN Charter, the principles of international law and relevant UN resolutions.