OIC to hold an Extraordinary Summit on Palestine in Indonesia in March

Baku. 20 February. REPORT.AZ/ The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) welcomed the decision of the Republic of Indonesia to host an Extraordinary Islamic Summit in Jakarta on the 6 and 7 of March 2016 on the issue of Al-Quds and Palestine in light of the persistent apartheid Israeli policies of oppression of the Palestinian people; changing the demography and social make up of Al-Quds and encroachments on Al Aqsa Mosque, Report informs referring to the foreign media.

Over the past few days, the OIC Secretary General, Iyad Ameen Madani, conducted intensive talks with Retno LP Marsudi, Foreign Minister of Indonesia and Riyad al-Malki, Foreign Minister of Palestine, on the arrangements and preparations for the Extraordinary Summit and established high level committees to continue work for that purpose.

The decision to hold this Extraordinary Summit came in response to the request of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to consolidate and move forward the OIC's efforts in support of the Palestinian people in their struggle for their national and human rights; the protection of Palestinian social fabric and character; the preservation of Muslim and Christian places of worship from Israeli racist policies of Judaization; and the resumption of the peace process within a specific agenda, timetable and a more just and effective mediation.