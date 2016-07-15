Officially banned demonstration brought protesters together in Baghdad

Baku. 15 July. REPORT.AZ/ Tens of thousands of supporters of an influential preacher Moqtada al-Sadr attended the protest demonstration in Tahrir Square in central Baghdad, despite the official ban.

Report informs referring to the BBC, under the sounds of patriotic songs of the amplifiers, protesters waved national flags and chanted slogans demanding Haider Abadi government to launch reforms and end to corruption.

The authorities have recommended people not to participate in the action. Security measures increased in Baghdad, the Internet disabled.

In April, protesting supporters of Sadr broke down the concrete barriers of the fortified Green Zone, which houses the Iraqi government buildings and foreign diplomatic missions, and stormed the parliament building. Demonstrators demanded an end to the endemic government corruption.