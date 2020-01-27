Ocean Viking rescues 223 migrants in the Mediterranean Sea

The Ocean Viking vessel rescued 223 migrants from a rubber boat in the Mediterranean Sea, Report says, citing RIA Novosti.

"On a day that has seen 6 reported distress cases across the Central #Med, the #OceanViking just rescued 72 people from a highly unstable, heavily listing & overcrowded wooden boat in the Maltese SRR. After this critical operation, 223 survivors are now safely onboard," humanitarian organization Doctors without Borders (Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF)) said on Twitter.

In late July, Ocean Viking, chartered by SOS Mediterranean in partnership with Doctors Without Borders, resumed search and rescue operations in the Mediterranean Sea. The vessel sails under the Norwegian flag.