Obamas kick off Easter Egg Roll

Baku. 6 April. REPORT.AZ/ Thousands of kids and their parents flocked to the White House on Monday to see three Washington icons: President Obama, first lady Michelle Obama and the Easter Bunny.

Report informs referring to the foreign media,the Obamas and the bunny kicked off the 137th White House Easter Egg Roll, the annual extravaganza expected to draw 35,000 people, young and old, throughout the day.

"This is always one of our favorite events," Obama said from the second-floor balcony of the White House overlooking the South Lawn.

The president later started some egg races and read to a group of children from his favorite kids' book, Where The Wild Things Are. Obama also shot baskets and stroked some tennis shots with some of the young people in attendance.

Other children and adults played sports, listened to music, experimented at cooking stations and learned new exercises. Celebrities at the White House ranged from actress Connie Britton to talk show hosts Kelly Ripa and Michael Strahan, who broadcast their program from the South Lawn.