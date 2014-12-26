Obama to Visit Marines in Hawaii During Christmas Holidays: White House

Baku. 26 December. REPORT.AZ/ US President Barack Obama has celebrated Christmas in Hawaii, where he is currently spending vacation with his family and will soon visit the local Marine Corps, the White House said in a statement.

"This morning, the family gathered to open up their Christmas gifts and sing carols," the statement said Thursday. "Later this afternoon, the President and the First Lady will go to the Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Kaneohe Bay to visit with service members and their families and thank them for their service to the country."

According to the statement, prior to Christmas Eve dinner with family and friends, Obama made phone calls to the service members from each branch of the United States military around the world and expressed gratitude for the "service and sacrifice" of the troops and members their families, informs Report citing SputnikNews.