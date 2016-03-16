 Top
    Obama will travel to Saudi in April

    He will meet leaders of Gulf Cooperation Council

    Baku. 16 March. REPORT.AZ/ President Barack Obama will travel to Saudi Arabia in April to meet with the leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries in a visit set to be dominated by concerns about the Islamic State group, Report informs referring to the Russian media.

    The President will also visit the United Kingdom as tensions mount over Britain's EU membership.

    The White House said that Obama will visit Windsor Castle, where he will have a private lunch with Queen Elizabeth II, and 10 Downing Street for a joint press conference with Prime Minister David Cameron.

