Obama to visit Saudi Arabia’s King Salman on January 27

Baku. 24 January. REPORT.AZ/ Obama will cancel a trip to India’s historic Taj Mahal on Jan. 27 and head to the kingdom before returning to the U.S., White House press secretary Josh Earnest told reporters traveling with the President. Obama arrives in New Delhi tomorrow to attend India’s Republic Day celebrations Jan. 26, Report informs citing foreign media.

Barack Obama will cut short a three-day India trip to pay respects to Saudi Arabia’s royal family following the death of King Abdullah, a close ally and linchpin for U.S. policy in the Middle East.

“We adjusted the schedule in coordination with the Indian Government,” White House spokesman Josh Earnest said in an accompanying statement. “The President regrets that he will be unable to visit Agra during this trip.”