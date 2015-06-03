​Obama signs a law on surveillance of US citizens

Baku. 3 June. REPORT.AZ/ President Barack Obama signed a law allowing the security services to collect data on citizens in order to combat terrorism, Report informs citing the White House.
According to the report, the so-called USA Freedom Act "reforms and enhances the possibilities of specific authorities regarding foreign intelligence and other purposes".
Foreign intelligence mentioned the need to combat terrorists who are outside the United States.
Cəfər AğadadaşovNews Author
