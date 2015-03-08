Obama Says He Learned of Clinton’s Private Email Address From News

Baku. 8 March. REPORT.AZ/ US President Barack Obama first learned of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s private email address use through news reports, he told CBS news in an interview.

"The same time everybody else learned it through news reports," Obama told CBS.

Obama assured that his administration’s policy is to encourage transparency, adding "I'm glad that Hillary's instructed that those emails about official business need to be disclosed".

Report informs referring to the foreign media, earlier this week, The New York Times reported that Clinton used a personal email address for department business while she served as Secretary of State from 2009 to 2013.

Clinton’s aides did not undertake any actions to preserve Clinton's official email correspondence on department servers, in breach of the Federal Records Act. The legislation requires that correspondence of federal officials be retained for further access, including by historians and the media.