Obama’s half-brother to support Trump in debate

Baku. 19 October. REPORT.AZ/ The US President Barack Obama's Kenyan-born, half-brother Malik will be in the audience in Las Vegas on October 19 when Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton square off in their third and final debate. Report informs The New York Post writes.

“I’m excited to be at the debate. Trump can make America great again,” Malik told The Post.

According to Malik Obama he does not believe the scandals around Trump.

Malik also blasted Clinton’s performance as secretary of the State Department for exacerbating the chaos and violence in the Mideast.

In turn, D. Trump said he looks very much forward to meeting and being with Malik.