Obama: Paris stands for freedom, hope and dignity for all

Baku. 10 January. REPORT.AZ/ President Barack Obama offered further support on Friday in the wake the deadliest terrorist attack in France in more than 50 years.

"In the streets of Paris, the world's seen once again what terrorists stand for,” he said. “They have nothing to offer but hatred and human suffering. And we stand for freedom and hope and the dignity of all human beings. And that's what the city of Paris represents to the world."

Obama spoke at a college in Tennessee where he promoted his idea for free two-year community college education for Americans. He said that he was in close contact with the French government throughout the operation, and directed all U.S. law enforcement and counter-intelligence operations to give support to France in confronting the terror challenge.

"We fight alongside you to uphold our values. The values that we share. Universal values that bind us together as friends and as allies," Obama said.

Report informs citing foreign media, An attack Wednesday by masked gunmen at the headquarters of the satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo killed 12 people and caused worldwide outrage.

The provocative magazine is known for printing offensive material, including publishing cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad in 2006 and 2012.

One suspect later surrendered to authorities while two others remained at large.

After more than three days on the run, two of the suspects in the attack, and a believed associate, were killed Friday in two separate hostage standoffs just outside of Paris.