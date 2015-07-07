Obama on ISIS: This is a long-term campaign

Baku. 7 July. REPORT.AZ/ President Barack Obama offered an update on the military mission against ISIS on Monday, emphasizing the long-term nature of the effort and the importance of local forces and stable governments as keys to stopping the terror group's rise, Report informs citing foreign media.

Obama pointed to the more than 5,000 air strikes against ISIS in Iraq, Syria and new regions like North Africa, and the efforts of a "galvanized" Iraqi government in the wake of the fall of Ramadi, as signs of stepped-up efforts against the terrorist group.

"This will not be quick. This is a long-term campaign. (ISIS) is opportunistic and it is nimble," Obama said, delivering remarks from the Pentagon.

Obama said the coalition is going after the "heart" of ISIS when it comes to both monetary and human resources. And he took the opportunity to prod Congress to confirm Adam Szubin as Treasury Department under secretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, to aid the effort to stop money flowing to ISIS.