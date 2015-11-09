Obama, Netanyahu to discuss U.S. military aid to Israel

Baku. 9 November. REPORT.AZ/ A new military aid package for Israel will be on the agenda Monday when President Obama meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, their first meeting since the U.S. signing of the Iran nuclear deal sank relations to their lowest point in Mr. Obama’s presidency.

Report informs citing the foreign media, while the two leaders aren’t expected to finalize a deal, they will discuss Israel’s defense needs for the next 10 years in the face of persistent threats from Iran and its ally Hezbollah, a rampaging Islamic State, the civil war in neighboring Syria, a new wave of attacks by Palestinians and other security challenges.

“It’s very important that, in an uncertain security environment, we are signaling our long-term commitment to Israel and its security, and are designing a (military aid) package that is tailored to the threats and challenges that Israel will be facing over the course of the next decade,” said Ben Rhodes, deputy national security adviser to the president.