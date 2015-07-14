 Top
    Close photo mode

    Obama: If Iran violates agreement, sanctions to be returned

    Iranian nuclear deal is not built on trust, it is built on verification

    Baku. 14 July. REPORT.AZ/ "In case of violation of agreements, the sanctions against Iran will be returned."

    Report informs, US President Barack Obama stated in a special message on the agreement reached by Iran and the "six" on Iran's nuclear program.

    The President noted that the Congress is ready to provide a full report on an agreement on the Iranian nuclear program.

    "All of Iran's pathways to a nuclear weapon will be cut off," Obama said, stressing that "Iranian nuclear deal "is not built on trust, it is built on verification."

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi