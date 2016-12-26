Obama: I could win presidential elections in US in 2016

Baku. 26 December. REPORT.AZ/ US President Barack Obama asserted in an interview recently he could have succeeded in this year's election if he was eligible to run.

Report informs, he said this in an interview with CNN.

"I am confident in this vision because I'm confident that if I had run again and articulated it, I think I could've mobilized a majority of the American people to rally behind it. I know that in conversations that I've had with people around the country, even some people who disagreed with me, they would say the vision, the direction that you point towards is the right one", - Obama said.

Obama repeated his suggestion that Democrats had ignored entire segments of the voting population, leading to Donald Trump's win.

"In the wake of the election and Trump winning, a lot of people have suggested that somehow, it really was a fantasy", - US President noted.