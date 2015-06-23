Obama hosts annual Ramadan dinner at White House

Baku. 23 June. REPORT.AZ/ "As Americans we insist that nobody should be targeted because of who they are, what they look like, who they love, how they worship. We stand united against these hateful acts."

Report informs referring to "Anadolu" news agency, the USA president Barack Obama who opened the White House to Muslim Americans for traditional Ramadan dinner, said. Along with representatives of Muslim communities, the Muslim members of Congress, - Andre Carson, Keith Ellison, Samantha Elauf who was rejected for a sales job at an Abercrombie Kids store in Tulsa, Oklahoma, after wearing a hijab, and Turkey's Ambassador to Washington, Serdar Kilic attended the iftar dinner at the White House.

B.Obama noted the importance of Ramadan for Muslims. He spoke of three young Muslims who were killed Feb. 10 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, and the nine black church members killed last week in Charleston, South Carolina."Together we can overcome ignorance and prejudice," Obama said.

He recognized several young dinner guests, including Samantha Elauf, who went to the Supreme Court to defend her right to wear a headscarf, or hijab. She was 17 in 2008 when she was rejected for a sales job at an Abercrombie Kids store in Tulsa, Oklahoma, after wearing a hijab to the interview. "She was determined to defend the right to wear a hijab - to have the same opportunities as everybody else," Obama said. "She went all the way to the Supreme Court - which I didn't do at her age - and she won," he said.