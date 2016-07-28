Obama endorses Hillary as America’s best hope, saying Trump to lose

Baku. 28 July. REPORT.AZ/ US President Barack Obama has implored voters to help continue his legacy by carrying Hillary Clinton to victory at the polls in November, that's to say stating that Donald Trump is to lose in November elections.

Report informs referring to the TASS, Mr Obama praised Mrs Clinton at the Democratic convention in Philadelphia, as the most qualified person ever to run for the White House.

He said voters faced a choice between hope and fear, attacking "homegrown demagogue" Republican Donald Trump.

There is only one candidate in this race who believes in that future, and has devoted her life to it… a leader with real plans to break down barriers, blast through glass ceilings, and widen the circle of opportunity to every single American – the next President of the United States, Hillary Clinton," Obama said on Wednesday night.

"America is already great. America is already strong. And I promise you, our strength, our greatness, does not depend on Donald Trump," he said, questioning Trump's qualifications.