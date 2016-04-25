Obama confirms he will dispatch 250 US troops to Syria

US President Barack Obama confirmed plans to dramatically increase the American troop presence in Syria by deploying an additional 250 personnel, bringing the total to 300. He said the troops would help drive out the Islamic State terrorist group, Report informs citing Bloomberg.

The move, which was first reported by the media, will once again contradict Obama’s 2013 promise of not putting any“American boots on the ground in Syria.”

Speaking in Hannover, Germany, Obama said NATO members can and should do more to fight Islamic State (IS).

It was not immediately clear how many of those 250 troops would be added to special operations, medical or intelligence support. According to Obama, they will be involved in special operations as well as in training and assisting Syrian opposition forces to fight IS.