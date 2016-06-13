Obama canceled scheduled for 15 June trip in connection with Orlando attack

Baku. 13 June. REPORT.AZ/ The US President Barack Obama over the attack in Orlando has canceled scheduled for June 15 a campaign trip in which he intended to speak at the event with the Democratic party’s candidate for the presidency, Hillary Clinton.

Report informs citing the foreign media, the White house said.

In light of the attack in Orlando the President’s trip to Greenbay, Wisconsin, scheduled for Wednesday, postponed. We provide additional information about the President’s schedule as soon as it becomes available”, told reporters the representative of the White House.

When shooting at a nightclub in Orlando killed 50 people, another 53 were wounded. The assailant, a U.S. citizen Omar Matin, was destroyed by the police during the assault after a three-hour standoff. Shooting in Orlando was the largest incident of its kind in U.S. history.