OAS human rights body counts 317 dead in Nicaragua unrest

Baku. 9 August. REPORT.AZ/ Inter-American Commission on Human Rights at the Organization of American States (OAS) reported that the number of victims of the protest movement in Nicaragua, that continues since April, has reached 317.

Report informs citing the TASS.

"According to the special mechanism for monitoring the situation in Nicaragua, as a result of the work during five weeks on the territory, the death toll reached 317 people in the period from 18 April to 30 July," - said in a report of the Commission, published on the OAS website. Human rights activists said that there are 21 police officers, 23 children and adolescents among the dead.

"The inter-American Commission condemns all recorded killings and urges insistently the government of Nicaragua to investigate each of these crimes operatively and comprehensively," the report notes.

At the same time, according to the estimates of the non-governmental "Nicaraguan Center for Human Rights", at least 448 people have become victims of violence since April.