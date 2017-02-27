 Top
    NYT: Trump to ask for sharp increases in military spending

    The rate of the United States’ economic growth in 2017 will be 2.4 percent

    Baku. 27 February. REPORT.AZ/ President Trump will instruct federal agencies on Monday to assemble a budget for the coming fiscal year that includes sharp increases in Defense Department spending and drastic enough cuts to domestic agencies that he can keep his promise to leave Social Security and Medicare alone. 

    Report informs citing The New York Times.

    Trump will also demand a budget with tens of billions of dollars in reductions to the Environmental Protection Agency and State Department, according to four senior administration officials with direct knowledge of the plan.

    In putting together their budget plans, White House officials are operating under the assumption that the rate of the United States’ economic growth this year will be 2.4 percent, according to one person who has been briefed on the matter. That is slightly ahead of current projections, but it is well below the 3 percent to 4 percent growth that Mr. Trump promised during the campaign.

