NYT: Trump's new immigration decree will introduce temporary ban on placement of refugees from all countries in US

    Baku. 6 March. REPORT.AZ/ According to a new decree of the President Donald Trump, Iraq will be excluded from the list of states whose citizens are temporarily prohibited from entering the territory of the United States. 

    Report informs, The New York Times writes citing a source in the US administration.

    D. Trump is expected to sign new immigration ordinance today.

    According to the source, the new decree will also introduce a temporary ban on placement of refugees from all countries in the United States.

    It is unknown how long the ban will last.

    Previous decree, which was blocked by the court suspended the placement program in the United States displaced persons to 120 days.

