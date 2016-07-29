Nusra Front breaks ties with Al-Qaeda and changes name

Baku. 29 July. REPORT.AZ/ The leader of the Syrian extremist rebel group Nusra Front said Thursday it was cutting its ties with Al-Qaeda to deny foreign powers including the United States and Russia a pretext to attack Syrians.

Report informs referring to the Daily Star, the group's leader, Abu Mohamad al-Golani, made the announcement in a video that was the first public pronouncement to show his face.

"We have stopped operating under the name of Nusra Front and formed a new body. This new formation has no ties with any foreign party," he said, giving the group's new name as "Jabhat Fatah al-Sham".