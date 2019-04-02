Nur-sultan to host meeting of high-level working group on Caspian Sea

The second meeting of the high-level working group on the Caspian Sea will be held on April 16-17 in Nur-Sultan, all parties confirmed their participation, Report informs citing RIA Novosti.

According to spokesman of the Kazakhstan Foreign Ministry Aibek Smadiyarov, the second meeting of the high-level working group on the Caspian Sea will be held on April 16-17 in Nur-sultan. All parties have confirmed their participation.

Notably, the first meeting the high-level working group on the Caspian Sea was held in Baku.