Number of Barcelona terrorist attack victims now reaches 119

Baku. 18 August. REPORT.AZ/ According to the latest information, 119 people were injured as a result of the terrorist attack in Barcelona.

Report informs, El Pais reported referring to local authorities.

Earlier, a hundred victims were reported, but the authorities warned that this figure would change.

As reported, on August 17, a van ploughed into a crowd of people in Barcelona, across the pavement in Las Ramblas, a street popular with tourists. The police managed to detain two suspects. The driver is not yet found.