    Number of victims of explosion at hotel in central London has risen to 14

    Part of the building facade collapsed from the shock wave

    Baku. 22 November. REPORT.AZ/ The number of victims of the explosion, presumably caused by the domestic gas leaking in Hyatt Regency Hotel in London has risen to 14 people. Medical care was provided to 9 injured at the site, other victims were hospitalized, Report informs citing ITAR-TASS.

    According to preliminary reports, the explosion occurred in the basement, designated under the kitchen of the hotel restaurant. The shock wave was so strong that a part of the building facade collapsed.

