Number of victims of Eleanor hurricane in France reaches 6

Baku. 8 January. REPORT.AZ/ The number of people killed in France these days because of the hurricane Eleanor increased to six, two more people are still reported missing.

Report informs citing the TASS, the Agency France-Presse reported with reference to the Prefecture of the Department of saône-et-Loire, on the territory of which the guards found the body of another victim of the disaster.

“We are talking about a man who went missing this week. The victim was discovered by police at 500 meters from the place of disappearance in the pond near the village camping”, said the local Prefecture.

It was reported that the victim had been missing since Thursday evening in the village of Lucena-l’évêque.