Number of victims during protests in France exceeds 400

Baku. 19 November.REPORT.AZ/ The number of victims during the protests against the increase in gasoline prices in France exceeded 400, Report informs citing the BBC.

As a result, nearly 300 people were detained, of which 157 were taken into custody.

According to the information, nearly 288,000 protesters across the country took part in the protest actions.

Notably, demonstrations began on November 17 and partially continued on November 18.

Earlier it was reported that about 200 people were injured as a result of protests.

In turn, French Prime Minister Édouard Philippe refused to abolish the tax on greenhouse gas emissions, which led to higher prices for motor fuel.