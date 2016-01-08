Number of Syrians killed by Russian strikes announced

Baku. 8 January. REPORT.AZ/ In one hundred days Russia killed 1730 Syrian civilians in the operation in Syria.

Report informs referring to Aljazeera, National Coalition for Syrian Revolution and Opposition Forces said that.

According to the information, 1730 Syrian civilians including 135 children and 115 women killed as a result of the bombings in Syria.

According to data from the National Coalition, Russian air strikes destroyed schools, places of worship, 29 hospitals, health centers and other infrastructures.

Kremlin fighter jets fired Syria 12 thousand times in one hundred days.