Number of suspects held for Istanbul night club attack increases

Baku. 3 January. REPORT.AZ/ Police in Istanbul detained a further six suspects on January 3 in connection with the New Year's Eve nightclub attack that killed 39 people.

Report informs referring to the Turkish media, on January 2, eight people were detained by anti-terror police from Istanbul. These suspects are currently testifying.

It was unclear who the 14 suspects were but they did not include the lone gunman who carried out the attack at the Reina nightclub in the city's Ortaköy district early on January 1.