Number of Palestinians killed in clashes with Israeli army reached to 49 - UPDATED

Baku. 14 May. REPORT.AZ/ The number of Palestinians killed in clashes with the Israeli army has reached to 49, Report informs citing the Jerusalem Post.

1700 people have4 been injured during the clashes.

*** 13:52

Palestinian “March of return” on the administrative border of the Gaza strip and protests against the opening of the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem is taking place, Report informs referring to "Interfax".

At the moment, about 10 thousand Palestinians gathered near the administrative border of Gaza with Israel. Some demonstrators tried to cross the border fence.

It is noted that two people has been killed, at least 28 people have been injured today.