Number of high-ranking diplomats to leave US Department of State

Baku. 26 January. REPORT.AZ/ Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs at the United States Department of State Victoria Nuland and a number of high-ranking diplomats are resigning this week and leave the State Department Report informs citing the Associated Press.

Apart from Nuland U.S.State Department's Under Secretary of State for Management PatrickKennedy and also leave their posts under secretary of state for administrative part of Patrick Kennedy, Assistant Secretaries Joyce Barr and Michelle Bond.

Following the resignation of the Secretary of State John Kerry his former deputy Thomas Shannon performs his duties. US president Donald Trump nominated ExxonMobil CEORex Tillerson as new secretary of state, but his candidacy not approved in the Senate yet.