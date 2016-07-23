Number of flood victims in China reached 78

Baku. 23 July. REPORT.AZ/ At least 78 people in northern China have died and more than 90 gone missing since Monday in some of the worst flooding in years, Report informs the government said Thursday.

Torrential rains in areas with dry climates, were forced about 16 million. China's population to leave their homes.

Provinces of Hebei and Henan suffered most.

According to the authorities of the country, flooding destroyed crops in an area of 1.5 million hectares. Losses are estimated at 3 bln USD (20 bln Yuans).

Torrential rains do not stop at different areas of China since the end of June. A particularly difficult situation is observed in regions of the Yangtze River Basin. More than 200 people in China become victims of floods, mudflows and landslides this summer.