​Number of Ebola-infected has exceeded 13 thousand people

Baku. 30 October. REPORT.AZ/ "The Ebola virus spread in Liberia declines, but there is no guarantee that this trend will last."

Report informs, it was stated by the Assistant Director General of the World Health Organization Bruce Aylward. According to him, the news is encouraging.

In turn, Head of UN Ebola emergency response mission Anthony Banbury and US Permanent Representative to the UN Samantha Power reported that there was a shortage of doctors and hospitals in countries covered by the fever.

According to the latest WHO data, there are 13,703 cases of infection recorded, 4922 people have died; 272 of them were the paramedics.