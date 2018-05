Baku. 16 April. REPORT.AZ/ 34 people died in a series of earthquakes in Kumamoto Prefecture on the southwestern island of Kyushu in Japan, about 100 thousand people were evacuated, Report informs citing the NHK.

Previously 29 dead reported.

About 2000 people referred to the hospitals of Kumamoto and Oita Prefectures hit by the earthquake this morning either.