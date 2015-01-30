Number of deaths in blast reaches 42 in Egypt

Baku. 30 January. REPORT.AZ/ The number of people died as a result of three explosions occurred in al-Arish region located in the north of Sinai peninsula of Egypt, reached 42.

Report informs referring to "aljazeera", the shooting occurred between security forces and armed fighters.

One of the bombing attack was made on the military unit, while the other on the electric center.

A mine that remained from Israeli-Egyptian War burst in the same region. As a result, 11-year-old child died and 3 children were injured.

The number of people injured in the explosion is 70.