Number of COVID-19 recoveries exceed 1 mln worldwide

The number of people who recovered from coronavirus has reached 1,001,933 globally.

Report says, Spain (132,929), the United States (120,720), and Germany (120,400) recorded the highest recovery rates compared to other states, where COVID-19 has spread.

At present, the number of pandemic victims worldwide has surpassed 228,251, while the number of positive cases stands for more than 3,221,000.

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) emerged in late 2019 in China’s Hubei province, and the virus has spread to 210 countries and territories since then.

On February 11, the WHO officially named the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) as COVID-19, and on March 11, declared it a pandemic.